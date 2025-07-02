South China island province offers 40 million yuan in summer tourism subsidies

Xinhua) 08:35, July 02, 2025

HAIKOU, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China's southern island province of Hainan launched a summer tourism promotion campaign on Tuesday, and will offer 40 million yuan (about 5.59 million U.S. dollars) in subsidies to stimulate seasonal tourism spending, local authorities said.

The program runs from July to September and will provide targeted subsidies to help cover travel to and from the province, accommodation, tickets to tourist attractions and dining expenses, according to the Hainan provincial department of tourism, culture, radio, television and sports.

Tourists can upload valid receipts through designated online platforms. Subsidies ranging from 150 yuan to 3,060 yuan will then be directly refunded to visitors' personal bank accounts.

Hainan is expected to host more than 100 cultural, tourism and sports events this summer, including festivals, live performances and athletic competitions, to showcase the island's diverse charm.

Known for its year-round sunshine and pristine beaches, Hainan is seeking to revitalize its tourism industry. China aims to transform the province into a globally influential tourism and consumption destination by 2035.

In 2024, Hainan recorded a total of over 97.2 million tourist visits, including both domestic and international visits, marking an 8-percent year-on-year increase. Total tourism expenditure grew by 12.5 percent last year -- reaching 204 billion yuan, official data revealed.

This year, the province is hoping to welcome more than 100 million tourist visits, both domestic and international.

As part of its broader economic strategy, China is transforming Hainan into a Free Trade Port (FTP). As the Hainan FTP is set to begin independent customs operations by the end of the year, the province is poised to become not only a tourist haven but also a pivotal gateway for China's opening-up drive.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)