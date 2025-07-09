Technology opens new frontiers for China's tourism market

People's Daily Online) 14:05, July 09, 2025

Technology is opening broader horizons for the deep integration of culture and tourism, with "technology plus tourism" emerging as a new competitive arena for tourist destinations across China. The innovative tourism products and experiences this fusion generates have become new windows for travelers to enjoy the beauty of life and witness the progress of the times.

Tourists wearing exoskeleton gear go downhill at a scenic area in Fuqing city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Xie Guiming)

In mid-June, visitors to the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing discovered something unexpected at the entrance of the North Gate Tower- exoskeleton robots. One user said that the wearable device made climbing the Great Wall much easier.

Since the beginning of this year, multiple scenic areas across China, including Mount Huangshan, Mount Tai, Mount Taimu, and Mount Lushan, have introduced exoskeleton robots as climbing assistance equipment, making mountain climbing easier for tourists.

According to an executive of Taishan Cultural Tourism Group, the exoskeleton robots deployed at Mount Tai have received positive feedback from tourists. Before this year's May Day holiday, the scenic area had deployed 500 units covering main climbing routes and high-traffic areas, with nearly all the robots rented out.

Technology is becoming increasingly prevalent in the cultural tourism sector. At an aerospace sci-fi exhibition held at the China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing, visitors can enjoy an immersive journey through space exploration thanks to the application of extended reality technology.

The Shaoxing East Zhejiang Canal Museum in Shaoxing city, east China's Zhejiang Province employs sound, light, and electrical technologies to make exhibits "speak."

Photo shows a view of the Tianzhu Peak scenic area, which introduces robot and helicopter tours, in Tonggu county, Yichun city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Zhou Liang)

At the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum Scenic Area in Nanjing city, east China's Jiangsu Province, tourists donning virtual reality headsets can instantly "travel back" to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

Recently, the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism in northwest China's Shaanxi Province held a press conference to introduce arrangements for key cultural tourism activities during the 2025 summer season.

The provincial capital Xi'an plans to organize over 100 activities. Among the highlights, the Datang Everbright City, a tourist landmark featuring a grand street with characteristics of the Tang Dynasty (618-907), will use holographic projection technology to stage a classic dance of the dynasty. The Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, housing the famous army of Terracotta Warriors, will introduce a new digital, interactive exhibition, allowing visitors to "awaken" the terracotta warriors through the use of augmented reality technology.

Technology is injecting new vitality into Xi'an, which has long been a popular tourist destination because of its long history and rich culture.

Visitors take photos at an immersive panoramic space during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural & Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

At a Tang-style theme block called "The Longest Day in Chang'an," visitors need only pause before cameras for Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC) technology to produce 16 ancient-style photos incorporating classic elements from the theme block within just two seconds. This product has reportedly generated over 10,000 digital ancient-style photos for tourists nationwide.

"Last summer, I traveled to Xi'an and wore period costumes to take 'time-travel photos' at The Longest Day in Chang'an. This summer, I'm planning to return and experience the 'tech-generated photos,'" said Shen Mengyang, a university student in Beijing, noting that many of her classmates share this interest.

At the end of June, the 2025 Amazing Night in Hangzhou kicked off in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, creating a carnival that integrated cultural tourism with technology.

