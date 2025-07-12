China's Yakeshi integrates forestry development with tourism
An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows tourists enjoying boating at a forest farm in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In recent years, Yakeshi has leveraged its abundant forest resources to integrate forestry development with tourism, promoting "under-forest" economy to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
Staff members pick black fungus at a forest farm in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 10, 2025. In recent years, Yakeshi has leveraged its abundant forest resources to integrate forestry development with tourism, promoting "under-forest" economy to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
Staff members weed at a spruce tree nursery of a forest farm in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 10, 2025. In recent years, Yakeshi has leveraged its abundant forest resources to integrate forestry development with tourism, promoting "under-forest" economy to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
Tourists watch an ostrich at a forest farm in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 10, 2025. In recent years, Yakeshi has leveraged its abundant forest resources to integrate forestry development with tourism, promoting "under-forest" economy to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
