Scenery of grassland in Xilingol League, China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 11:12, July 11, 2025

This photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of a grassland in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of a grassland in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of a grassland in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo shows a car running on a highway in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of a grassland in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)