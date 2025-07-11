Scenery of grassland in Xilingol League, China's Inner Mongolia
This photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of a grassland in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
This photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of a grassland in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
This photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of a grassland in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
An aerial drone photo shows a car running on a highway in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)
This photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of a grassland in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
