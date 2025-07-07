A glimpse of Arxan, popular tourist destination in N China

Xinhua) 08:54, July 07, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows tourists visiting the national forest park in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Arxan, located at the southwestern foot of the Dahinggan Mountains and at the intersection of four major grasslands, is an increasingly popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows tourists visiting the national forest park in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Arxan, located at the southwestern foot of the Dahinggan Mountains and at the intersection of four major grasslands, is an increasingly popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows a night view of Arxan in Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Arxan, located at the southwestern foot of the Dahinggan Mountains and at the intersection of four major grasslands, is an increasingly popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A tourist rides a horse at the national forest park in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 5, 2025. Arxan, located at the southwestern foot of the Dahinggan Mountains and at the intersection of four major grasslands, is an increasingly popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Tourists visit the railway station of Arxan in Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 4, 2025. Arxan, located at the southwestern foot of the Dahinggan Mountains and at the intersection of four major grasslands, is an increasingly popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows the scenery of the national forest park in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Arxan, located at the southwestern foot of the Dahinggan Mountains and at the intersection of four major grasslands, is an increasingly popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Tourists visit Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 4, 2025. Arxan, located at the southwestern foot of the Dahinggan Mountains and at the intersection of four major grasslands, is an increasingly popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows a view of Arxan in Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Arxan, located at the southwestern foot of the Dahinggan Mountains and at the intersection of four major grasslands, is an increasingly popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows tourists taking a boat tour at the national forest park in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Arxan, located at the southwestern foot of the Dahinggan Mountains and at the intersection of four major grasslands, is an increasingly popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Bei He)

