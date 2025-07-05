Scenery of Wulanmaodu pasture in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:24, July 05, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows the scenery of the Wulanmaodu pasture in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In the first half of this year, the banner recorded 2.55 million tourist trips, with total tourism expenditure reaching 882 million yuan (about 123.12 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows the scenery of the Wulanmaodu pasture in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In the first half of this year, the banner recorded 2.55 million tourist trips, with total tourism expenditure reaching 882 million yuan (about 123.12 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows the scenery of the Wulanmaodu pasture in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In the first half of this year, the banner recorded 2.55 million tourist trips, with total tourism expenditure reaching 882 million yuan (about 123.12 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Bei He)

A tourist enjoys the scenery of the Wulanmaodu pasture in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 4, 2025. In the first half of this year, the banner recorded 2.55 million tourist trips, with total tourism expenditure reaching 882 million yuan (about 123.12 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows the scenery of the Wulanmaodu pasture in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In the first half of this year, the banner recorded 2.55 million tourist trips, with total tourism expenditure reaching 882 million yuan (about 123.12 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Bei He)

This photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows the scenery of the Wulanmaodu pasture in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In the first half of this year, the banner recorded 2.55 million tourist trips, with total tourism expenditure reaching 882 million yuan (about 123.12 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Bei He)

A tourist (back) rides a horse under the guidance of a herdsman at the Wulanmaodu pasture in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 4, 2025. In the first half of this year, the banner recorded 2.55 million tourist trips, with total tourism expenditure reaching 882 million yuan (about 123.12 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows the scenery of the Wulanmaodu pasture in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In the first half of this year, the banner recorded 2.55 million tourist trips, with total tourism expenditure reaching 882 million yuan (about 123.12 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows the scenery of the Wulanmaodu pasture in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In the first half of this year, the banner recorded 2.55 million tourist trips, with total tourism expenditure reaching 882 million yuan (about 123.12 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows the scenery of the Wulanmaodu pasture in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In the first half of this year, the banner recorded 2.55 million tourist trips, with total tourism expenditure reaching 882 million yuan (about 123.12 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Bei He)

A tourist experiences archery at the Wulanmaodu pasture in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 4, 2025. In the first half of this year, the banner recorded 2.55 million tourist trips, with total tourism expenditure reaching 882 million yuan (about 123.12 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Bei He)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)