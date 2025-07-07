Grassland scenery in north China's Hohhot

Xinhua) 08:43, July 07, 2025

This photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows the scenery of a grassland at Huanghuawopu Village in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

A drone photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows tourists enjoying themselves at a grassland at Huanghuawopu Village in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

This photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows the scenery of a grassland at Huanghuawopu Village in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

This stitched aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows the scenery of a grassland at Huanghuawopu Village in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

