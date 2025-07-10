China's Enshi integrates sports events with tourism to boost rural revitalization

Xinhua) 08:50, July 10, 2025

Tourists climb a ladder at a scenic area in Xintang Township, Enshi City, central China's Hubei Province, July 8, 2025. Taking advantage of the natural resources, local authorities of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture have built sports bases for rafting, rock climbing, rappelling, kayaking, paddleboarding, etc. By hosting sports events and inviting teams to organize sports training, the prefecture provides fresh ways for more and more urbanites to experience China's rural landscapes. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Tourists climb a ladder at a scenic area in Xintang Township, Enshi City, central China's Hubei Province, July 8, 2025. Taking advantage of the natural resources, local authorities of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture have built sports bases for rafting, rock climbing, rappelling, kayaking, paddleboarding, etc. By hosting sports events and inviting teams to organize sports training, the prefecture provides fresh ways for more and more urbanites to experience China's rural landscapes. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

A tourist climbs a ladder at a scenic area in Xintang Township, Enshi City, central China's Hubei Province, July 8, 2025. Taking advantage of the natural resources, local authorities of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture have built sports bases for rafting, rock climbing, rappelling, kayaking, paddleboarding, etc. By hosting sports events and inviting teams to organize sports training, the prefecture provides fresh ways for more and more urbanites to experience China's rural landscapes. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 8, 2025 shows tourists experiencing rock climbing at a scenic area in Xintang Township, Enshi City, central China's Hubei Province. Taking advantage of the natural resources, local authorities of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture have built sports bases for rafting, rock climbing, rappelling, kayaking, paddleboarding, etc. By hosting sports events and inviting teams to organize sports training, the prefecture provides fresh ways for more and more urbanites to experience China's rural landscapes. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2025 shows tourists taking a speedboat sightseeing in Jingyang Township of Jianshi County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. Taking advantage of the natural resources, local authorities of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture have built sports bases for rafting, rock climbing, rappelling, kayaking, paddleboarding, etc. By hosting sports events and inviting teams to organize sports training, the prefecture provides fresh ways for more and more urbanites to experience China's rural landscapes. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2025 shows tourists experiencing rappelling at a scenic area in Jianshi County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. Taking advantage of the natural resources, local authorities of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture have built sports bases for rafting, rock climbing, rappelling, kayaking, paddleboarding, etc. By hosting sports events and inviting teams to organize sports training, the prefecture provides fresh ways for more and more urbanites to experience China's rural landscapes. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2025 shows tourists experiencing water sports activities at an aquatic sports center in Jianshi County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. Taking advantage of the natural resources, local authorities of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture have built sports bases for rafting, rock climbing, rappelling, kayaking, paddleboarding, etc. By hosting sports events and inviting teams to organize sports training, the prefecture provides fresh ways for more and more urbanites to experience China's rural landscapes. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

Tourists experience rock climbing at a scenic area in Xintang Township, Enshi City, central China's Hubei Province, July 8, 2025. Taking advantage of the natural resources, local authorities of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture have built sports bases for rafting, rock climbing, rappelling, kayaking, paddleboarding, etc. By hosting sports events and inviting teams to organize sports training, the prefecture provides fresh ways for more and more urbanites to experience China's rural landscapes. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 8, 2025 shows tourists experiencing rock climbing at a scenic area in Xintang Township, Enshi City, central China's Hubei Province. Taking advantage of the natural resources, local authorities of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture have built sports bases for rafting, rock climbing, rappelling, kayaking, paddleboarding, etc. By hosting sports events and inviting teams to organize sports training, the prefecture provides fresh ways for more and more urbanites to experience China's rural landscapes. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)