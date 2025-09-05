Turquoise industry thrives in Zhushan county, C China's Hubei

People's Daily Online) 15:31, September 05, 2025

Photo shows a turquoise-themed building in Zhushan county, Shiyan city, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Qianwen)

"To buy high-quality turquoise, remember the four keys: color, quality, purity, and craftsmanship," said merchant Luo Guangyang during a livestream at his studio in Majiadu town, Zhushan county, Shiyan city, central China's Hubei Province.

Nestled in the mountainous region of northwest Hubei, Zhushan has leveraged its abundant turquoise resources to chart a path of distinctive development, earning nationwide recognition as "China's turquoise hub." The county sits atop extraordinary reserves: while 70 percent of the world's turquoise deposits are found in China, 70 percent of those are concentrated in Zhushan.

The turquoise industry has grown into a pillar sector of Zhushan's economy, driving local growth while boosting employment and incomes.

Photo shows a turquoise stone carving handicraft in Zhushan county,Shiyan city, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Qianwen)

The county has built a complete turquoise industrial chain that covers raw stone extraction, design and development, carving and processing, market sales, and even cultural tourism. More than 5,600 turquoise market entities are active in Zhushan, generating an annual output value exceeding 8 billion yuan (about $1.12 billion) and creating jobs for over 70,000 people.

This thriving industry has fulfilled many locals' dream of "working close to home."

"Not only has my income increased, but I can also pass down carving techniques to more people and strike a balance between family and career," Luo said.

"For high-skill roles such as carving and design, we cooperate with enterprises and vocational colleges to offer 'order-based' and 'targeted' training, turning farmers into skilled workers and beginners into experts," said an official from Zhushan's human resources and social security bureau.

Merchants sell turquoise stones in the international jewelry trading center in Zhushan county, Shiyan city, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Qianwen)

So far, the county has cultivated over 8,000 turquoise carving and processing specialists and more than 17,000 sales personnel, with their average annual income reaching around 100,000 yuan.

