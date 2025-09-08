Chinese athletes win four titles at World Athletics Continental Tour in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:07, September 08, 2025

Zhong Tao of China competes during the Men's Pole Vault event at 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour in Beijing, China, on Sept. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese athletes claimed four victories out of 14 events at the 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour in Beijing here on Sunday, with youth talent Yan Ziyi claiming the women's javelin with 64.46 meters.

Zhong Tao created a personal best of 5.75 meters to win the pole vault title, while Li Jialun registered a seasonal best of 2.20 meters to clinch victory in the men's high jump.

"I was getting maturer to control the pace during the competition. I tried to keep the momentum for the upcoming World Championships," said Zhong, 23, who will compete in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo later this month.

Yan was crowned in the women's javelin with 64.46 meters, and China's Liang Tiantian had a personal best of 8:57.65 to win the women's 3,000m race.

Yan, 17, said, "I just want to make progress step by step, and my next goal is to break the 66-meter mark."

In the women's shot put, Sarah Mitton, who won the women's shot put title at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, seized victory on Sunday with 19.81 meters. Sweden's Fanny Roos ranked second with 19.35 meters, followed by China's Zhang Linru with 19.05 meters.

"The shots were looking really good, but they just didn't have enough power. I am hoping with some more training and a little bit more time before the World Championships," said Mitton, 29.

Oman's Ali Al-Balushi ran a personal best of 10.09 seconds to win the men's 100m, 0.03 seconds ahead of Brandon Hicklin of the United States, with Andre De Grasse of Canada finishing third in 10.16 seconds.

China's veteran Xie Zhenye ran a season-best 10.21 seconds to finish fourth. He is among the 73 Chinese athletes set to compete at the Tokyo Worlds.

Zhong Tao of China celebrates during the Men's Pole Vault event at 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour in Beijing, China, on Sept. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Zhong Tao of China celebrates during the Men's Pole Vault event at 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour in Beijing, China, on Sept. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Liang Tiantian of China competes during the Women's 3000M event at 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour in Beijing, China, on Sept. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Liang Tiantian (R) of China crosses the finish line during the Women's 3000M event at 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour in Beijing, China, on Sept. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Xu Zhuoyi (R) and Chen Yuanjiang of China hugs after the Men's 110M Hurdles event at 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour in Beijing, China, on Sept. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Liang Tiantian of China reacts after the Women's 3000M event at 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour in Beijing, China, on Sept. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)