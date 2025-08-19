2025 "Slackline King" Championship held in C China's Hunan
This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows He Jinyi of China competing during the 2025 "Slackline King" Championship at Huangshizhai scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Some 20 elite slackline athletes from China, France, Brazil, and other countries and regions competed in the event. (Photo by Guo Liliang/Xinhua)
This drone photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows an athlete competing during the 2025 "Slackline King" Championship at Huangshizhai scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Some 20 elite slackline athletes from China, France, Brazil, and other countries and regions competed in the event. (Photo by Guo Liliang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows Stijn of Belgium competing during the 2025 "Slackline King" Championship at Huangshizhai scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Some 20 elite slackline athletes from China, France, Brazil, and other countries and regions competed in the event. (Photo by Guo Liliang/Xinhua)
This drone photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows an athlete competing during the 2025 "Slackline King" Championship at Huangshizhai scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Some 20 elite slackline athletes from China, France, Brazil, and other countries and regions competed in the event. (Photo by Guo Liliang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows Coutinho of Brazil competing during the 2025 "Slackline King" Championship at Huangshizhai scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Some 20 elite slackline athletes from China, France, Brazil, and other countries and regions competed in the event. (Photo by Guo Liliang/Xinhua)
This drone photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows Stijn of Belgium competing during the 2025 "Slackline King" Championship at Huangshizhai scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Some 20 elite slackline athletes from China, France, Brazil, and other countries and regions competed in the event. (Photo by Guo Liliang/Xinhua)
