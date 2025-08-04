China's Yan throws women's world U20 javelin record

Xinhua) 11:13, August 04, 2025

QUZHOU, China, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Yan Ziyi added more than one meter to her own world U20 javelin record as she threw 65.89m to take the victory at the 2025 Chinese Athletics Championships here on Sunday.

The 17-year-old struggled to find her best form in the first two rounds and injured her right ankle during the third throw. She refused to quit the competition but tumbled in her fourth attempt.

And all the persistence proved to be worthy as the undaunted Chinese teenager produced a throw of 65.89m in the fifth round. Yan came from behind to take the gold, followed by her Zhejiang teammate Dai Qianqian at 62.92m. Gai Qiaohui of Shandong finished third at 58.38m.

"After the third throw I told my coach that my right heel was swollen. She told me to quit, but I wanted to keep throwing," Yan said. "The fourth throw was invalid, but the javelin went quite far. So I decided to give myself another try. And I did it."

It was the fourth time in less than two years for Yan to rewrite the world U20 javelin record. She managed the feat for the first time last April, when she was only 15, with a mark of 64.28m, and registered 64.41m in Quzhou last September. Five months ago, she added another 42cm to that mark in Chengdu.

Although her new personal best of 65.89m ranks third in the world leading list of the season, Yan will not be able to compete in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo next month, as athletes aged under 18 will not be allowed to enter throwing events of the tournament.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)