Chinese women's rugby team returns to Hong Kong Sevens after six-year hiatus

March 26, 2025

The teams' captains pose for a photo at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, China, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

HONG KONG, China, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese women's rugby team will make its long-awaited return to the Hong Kong Sevens core tournament this Friday, targeting a top-eight finish.

This marks the team's first appearance in the core event in six years, fresh off a sixth-place performance at the Paris Olympics.

As the fifth leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series, the Hong Kong Sevens will debut at the newly built Kai Tak Sports Park, with 12 teams competing in both men's and women's divisions.

Drawn into Group A alongside reigning champion New Zealand, Brazil, and the United States, China faces New Zealand and Brazil on Friday evening before taking on the United States Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Lu Zhuan remained optimistic about their chances, saying, "Despite the challenges in our current ranking, we hope to finish in the top eight."

China's campaign in this year's series has been inconsistent, leaving them 11th overall with 16 points after four tournaments. Their best result was seventh in Perth, followed by three ninth-place finishes.

Veteran player Wang Wanyu admitted the uphill battle but emphasized resolve. "Beating New Zealand will be tough, but we are ready to give our best against Brazil and the United States," she said.

The tournament culminates with the championship match on March 30. This edition also makes history as the first Hong Kong Sevens held at Kai Tak Sports Park, a 50,000-seat venue set to elevate the experience for players and fans alike.

