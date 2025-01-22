OCA announces six candidates for Athletes Committee at Harbin 2025

HARBIN, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced that six candidates will contest the election for one seat on the OCA Athletes Committee during the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games.

It will be the second time for the OCA to conduct an election among athletes for membership of the Athletes Committee, following the first election during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

This time, athletes at Harbin 2025 which runs from February 7 to 14 will vote for a winter sports representative to join the committee, and the six candidates are Narumi Takahashi (Japan, figure skating), Aiza Mambekova (Kazakhstan, figure skating), Kim Ho-jun (South Korea, snowboarding), Zang Yize (China, short track speed skating), Komiljon Tukhtaev (Uzbekistan, Alpine skiing) and Lee Wen-Yi (Chinese Taipei, Alpine skiing).

OCA Deputy Director General, Vinod Kumar Tiwari, noted that the list of candidates reflects increasing interest in the Athletes Committee's work and highlights the growing influence of athletes' voices within the global Olympic Movement.

"First of all, I would like to thank the six candidates for putting their names forward for the election to take place in Harbin," said Tiwari.

"All the candidates have a wealth of experience in winter sports and I am sure they would add value to the OCA Athletes Committee with their unique perspective and exemplary credentials," Tiwari noted, adding "the OCA always puts athletes at the heart of the Olympic Movement."

