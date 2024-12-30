China's sprinter Su Bingtian to retire after 2025 National Games

Xinhua) 13:23, December 30, 2024

Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian poses for a photo outside the Centre Pompidou in Paris, France, July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's star sprinter Su Bingtian said here on Sunday that he intends to retire after China's 15th National Games, which will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in November 2025.

"I hope to contribute my strength to my hometown and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, I will try my best to bring my career to a good conclusion at the National Games," Su said.

The 34-year-old ran an Asian record of 9.83 seconds in the men's 100m semifinal and finished sixth in the final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but missed the 2024 Paris Olympics with injury.

"I had considered retiring after missing the Paris Olympics, but when I realized that the 2025 National Games would be held in my hometown, I decided to spare no effort to be back," said Su, who was born and brought up in Guangdong Province.

The veteran sprinter revealed he was currently in good shape and had already resumed training.

"I am not able yet to manage intense training, but I can complete moderate tasks. I hope I can be back on the track as soon as possible," he said.

