China's major sports titles in numbers in 2024

Xinhua) 16:03, December 27, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Following are the numbers of major titles won by Chinese athletes in the year of 2024:

194 - Chinese athletes won a total of 194 major titles (in Olympic Games, World Championships and World Cups), a record high.

84 - 84 of the 194 major titles came from Olympic disciplines: short track speed skating, speed skating, shooting, archery, BMX freestyle, modern pentathlon, canoe sprint, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, athletics, swimming, diving, artistic swimming, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, table tennis, badminton and tennis.

19 - Chinese athletes broke 19 world records, seven in Olympic disciplines.

4,107 - Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, Chinese athletes have won 4,107 major titles and have broken world records 1,419 times. Since the reform and opening up in 1978, Chinese athletes have won 4,083 world major titles and broken world records 1,245 times.

