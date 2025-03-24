In pics: FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup

Gold medalist Yang Fanyuwei (C) of China, silver medalist Claire Pease (L) of the United States and bronze medalist Tian Zhuofan of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's uneven bars final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Türkiye, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Tian Zhuofan of China competes during the women's uneven bars final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Türkiye, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Yang Fanyuwei of China competes during the women's uneven bars final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Türkiye, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Yang Fanyuwei (L) of China celebrates with her coach during the women's uneven bars final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Türkiye, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Tian Zhuofan (L) of China celebrates with her coach during the women's uneven bars final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Türkiye, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Yang Fanyuwei of China competes during the women's uneven bars final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Türkiye, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Zhang Boheng of China competes during the men's pommel horse final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Türkiye, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Yang Yanzhi of China competes during the men's floor exercise final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Türkiye, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Zhang Boheng (R) of China greets Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan after the men's pommel horse final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Türkiye, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Zhang Boheng of China competes during the men's pommel horse final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Türkiye, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Lan Xingyu of China competes during the men's rings final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Türkiye, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Zhang Boheng of China competes during the men's rings final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Türkiye, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Gold medalist Lan Xingyu (C) of China, silver medalist Nikita Simonov (L) of Azerbaijan and bronze medalist Mehmet Ayberk Kosak of Türkiye pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's rings final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Tükiye, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Lan Xingyu of China greets the spectators after the men's rings final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Türkiye, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Gold medalist Jayla Hang (C) of the United States, silver medalist Claire Pease (L) of the United States and bronze medalist Pranati Nayak of India pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's vault final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Türkiye, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

