Highlights of 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup

Xinhua) 09:45, April 18, 2025

Hong Yanming of China competes during the men's Pommel Horse qualifying round of the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

You Hao of China competes during the men's Still Rings qualifying round of the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

You Hao of China competes during the men's Still Rings qualifying round of the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Tang Qi of China competes during the men's Floor Exercise qualifying round of the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Hamlet Manukyan of Armenia competes during the men's Pommel Horse qualifying round of the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Hong Yanming of China competes during the men's Pommel Horse qualifying round of the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Kate Mcdonald of Australia competes during the women's Uneven Bars qualifying round of the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan competes during the women's Vault qualifying round of the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Kate Mcdonald of Australia competes during the women's Uneven Bars qualifying round of the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan competes during the women's Vault qualifying round of the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Greta Mayer of Hungary competes during the women's Vault qualifying round of the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan competes during the women's Vault qualifying round of the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Greta Mayer of Hungary competes during the women's Vault qualifying round of the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Audrey Rousseau of Canada competes during the women's Uneven Bars qualifying round of the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)