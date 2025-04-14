Chinese delegation dominates 2025 U15 Gymnasiade with 61 gold medals

Xinhua) 14:49, April 14, 2025

ZLATIBOR, Serbia, April 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese delegation emerged as a dominant force at the 2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade, securing a total of 61 gold, 21 silver, and 16 bronze medals during the international youth competition held in Serbia from April 5 to 12.

Comprising 101 student-athletes from 81 schools, the team competed in 16 sports and 125 events, achieving personal and national bests while showcasing the growing strength of China's youth sports.

In athletics, the 19-member Chinese team swept 14 golds -- half of all gold medals awarded in the sport -- along with six silvers and two bronzes. Multiple meet records were broken in events including the girls' 1,500m, boys' 100m hurdles, and the 4x100m relay.

Swimming yielded six golds, five silvers, and three bronzes, with standout performances in the boys' 50m freestyle and girls' 100m butterfly. One silver medal met the national master athlete standard.

China's taekwondo team delivered its best result to date, capturing six golds in sparring and poomsae. Archery, making its debut, brought in three golds, a silver, and a bronze, led by individual champions Liu Han and Zhang Minghao.

The badminton team dominated with five golds and one silver, while table tennis secured two golds. In fencing, China earned four golds and showcased balanced success across all weapon categories.

Boxing marked a historic high, with Chinese athletes taking five golds and defeating strong opponents from Ukraine, Brazil, and Azerbaijan. Tennis players contributed three golds, and both boys' and girls' 3x3 basketball teams claimed gold, with the girls overpowering Romania 21-4 in the final.

Beach volleyball and judo added to the medal tally, the former celebrating a first-ever boys' gold and the latter contributing one gold. Chinese chess players excelled with three medals, including a landmark boys' blitz gold.

In breaking, Chinese dancers swept all three golds for the second consecutive time. Karate athletes, competing despite body weight disadvantages, earned three golds and two bronzes.

With 147 medals, Ukraine ranked second with 43 gold medals, followed by Brazil with 38 golds.

Held across five Serbian towns -- Zlatibor, Uzice, Priboj, Pozega, and Lucani -- the Games brought together around 4,000 participants from 55 countries and regions. China fielded one of the largest delegations, numbering 154 members.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)