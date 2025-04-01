China to send 100 athletes for ISF U15 Gymnasiade

Xinhua) 09:18, April 01, 2025

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China will send a 154-member delegation, including 100 athletes, to the International School Sport Federation (ISF) U15 Gymnasiade as the biennial event returns to its birthplace Serbia for the 2025 edition.

The inaugural event was held in Belgrade in 2021, and the 2025 edition will take place in Zlatibor from April 4 to 14, drawing an estimated 4,000 participants from more than 50 countries and regions.

As announced on Monday, China's 42 male and 58 female athletes will compete in 125 events across 16 sports.

13-year-old swimmer Cheng Zirui, who took up the sport at age six, expressed excitement about her debut at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade.

"I'm thrilled to participate in these games, and I expect to show my best and stand on the top podium," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)