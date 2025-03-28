Home>>
Chinese wrestler wins gold in Asian Championships
(Xinhua) 13:45, March 28, 2025
AMMAN, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Li Zelu won gold in the women's 68kg weight category at the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Thursday.
Li, 23, secured the title after defeating South Korea's Sol Gum-pak 4-0 in the final.
Over 370 athletes from 39 countries and regions are taking part in the tournament, which concludes on Sunday.
