Chinese wrestler wins gold in Asian Championships

Xinhua) 13:45, March 28, 2025

AMMAN, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Li Zelu won gold in the women's 68kg weight category at the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Thursday.

Li, 23, secured the title after defeating South Korea's Sol Gum-pak 4-0 in the final.

Over 370 athletes from 39 countries and regions are taking part in the tournament, which concludes on Sunday.

