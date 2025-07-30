We Are China

Scenery of sunrise at Xuefeng Mountain national forest park in China's Hunan

Xinhua) 16:17, July 30, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2025 shows sunrise scenery at Xuefeng Mountain national forest park in Huaihua City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A drone photo taken on July 30, 2025 shows tourists enjoying sunrise scenery at Xuefeng Mountain national forest park in Huaihua City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2025 shows tourists enjoying sunrise scenery at Xuefeng Mountain national forest park in Huaihua City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

