Home>>
Scenery of sunrise at Xuefeng Mountain national forest park in China's Hunan
(Xinhua) 16:17, July 30, 2025
An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2025 shows sunrise scenery at Xuefeng Mountain national forest park in Huaihua City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2025 shows sunrise scenery at Xuefeng Mountain national forest park in Huaihua City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A drone photo taken on July 30, 2025 shows tourists enjoying sunrise scenery at Xuefeng Mountain national forest park in Huaihua City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2025 shows tourists enjoying sunrise scenery at Xuefeng Mountain national forest park in Huaihua City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- City Walk: Yueyang, a city of ancient words and living flavors
- China allocates 50 million yuan for flood relief in Hunan
- Hunan eyes progress in partnerships with Africa
- Rain brings sea of clouds to Zhangjiajie’s mountain peaks
- China's Hunan unveils policies to boost cooperation with German-speaking countries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.