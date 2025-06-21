Home>>
China allocates 50 million yuan for flood relief in Hunan
(Xinhua) 14:11, June 21, 2025
BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The National Development and Reform Commission on Friday said that it has allocated 50 million yuan (about 6.97 million U.S. dollars) from China's central budget to bolster flood relief efforts in Hunan Province.
The funds will be directed toward restoring infrastructure and public services in the central province's affected regions, according to the commission.
Severe flooding has recently struck the province, with the city of Zhangjiajie and the Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture among the areas hit hardest.
The National Disaster Reduction Commission on Friday activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Hunan unveils policies to boost cooperation with German-speaking countries
- Tales of Cities | Fly, float, and feast your way through C China's Yueyang, a city of history and poetry
- Rain brings sea of clouds to Zhangjiajie’s mountain peaks
- Historic Yueyang Tower highlights city’s distinctive charm
- Hunan eyes progress in partnerships with Africa
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.