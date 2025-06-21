China allocates 50 million yuan for flood relief in Hunan

Xinhua) 14:11, June 21, 2025

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The National Development and Reform Commission on Friday said that it has allocated 50 million yuan (about 6.97 million U.S. dollars) from China's central budget to bolster flood relief efforts in Hunan Province.

The funds will be directed toward restoring infrastructure and public services in the central province's affected regions, according to the commission.

Severe flooding has recently struck the province, with the city of Zhangjiajie and the Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture among the areas hit hardest.

The National Disaster Reduction Commission on Friday activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding.

