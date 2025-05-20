Tales of Cities | Fly, float, and feast your way through C China's Yueyang, a city of history and poetry

"From afar, I gaze upon Dongting Lake's verdant waters and mountains; Junshan Island appears like a jade snail resting in a silver plate." – Liu Yuxi, "Gazing at Dongting Lake"

Longing to experience a romance that spans millennia? Head to Yueyang, located in central China's Hunan Province. A city steeped in poetry, history, and soul, Yueyang has been immortalized in the works of literary giants like Liu Yuxi, Du Fu, and Fan Zhongyan. It's a living anthology, waiting to be explored.

Climb to the top of Yueyang Tower and take in the view that inspired generations of writers. On the waters of Dongting Lake, the past and present harmonize in stunning scenery and storied legacy. As the location of the legendary poet Qu Yuan's patriotic sacrifice, it's also the birthplace of dragon boat culture, and the perfect place to enjoy the festival and the dragon boat races held to celebrate it.

But Yueyang offers more than just echoes of the past. Wander through lush wetlands and meet the gentle milu, or Père David's deer. Drop by Chenglingji Port to witness the heartbeat of modern commerce in action. And prepare your taste buds for a culinary adventure. Yueyang's smoky barbecue, fresh-caught fish, and fragrant rice dishes will turn any visitor into a devoted foodie.

Yueyang is ready with stories old and new, waiting for you to embark on a journey where tradition and modernity flow together like the waters of Dongting Lake itself.

