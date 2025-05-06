China's first batch of massive air-supported grain storage silos inflated into shape in Hunan Province

China's first batch of five 9,000-ton air-supported grain storage silos is expected to be inflated into shape in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province, on Monday, China Media Group reported.

Each silo measures 24 meters in diameter and 33 meters high, which can store 9,000 tons of grain, enough to feed 23 million people for one day.

Unlike traditional reinforced concrete granaries, the most notable feature of this silo is that it is inflated like a balloon.

The warehouse is very spacious, much larger than a basketball court. With no beams or columns, the design allows for higher space utilization.

Once operational, grain will be evenly funneled into the silo via a conveyor belt through an inlet at the top of the dome.

In addition to the membrane layer and the reinforced concrete layer, the silo walls include a polyurethane layer for thermal insulation.

After commissioning, numerous sensors embedded throughout the grain pile will enable real-time, comprehensive temperature monitoring. The silos are also equipped with nitrogen-controlled atmosphere technology, in which high-purity nitrogen is injected into the grain pile to create a nearly oxygen-free environment, deterring pests and preserving freshness.

In March of this year, a batch of three 9,000-ton air-supported grain silos was inflated in Hunan Province, the first such project in China.

China's 2024 grain output reached a record high of 706.5 million tons, an increase of 1.6 percent from the previous year, according to official data.

China's 2025 grain output is projected to reach 709 million tons, driven by expanded efforts to boost per-unit crop yield and rising enthusiasm for grain planting and production, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing a report from the Chinese Agriculture Outlook Committee, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in April.

