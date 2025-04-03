Home>>
Enjoy laid-back delights with pandas in C China's Yueyang
(People's Daily Online) 10:57, April 03, 2025
The Yueyang Zhonghua Giant Panda Garden, situated on the shores of a lake in Yueyang, central China's Hunan Province, offers stunning views and advanced facilities.
As the panda park with the largest number of pandas in central China, it attracts droves of visitors eager to admire the endearing pandas.
Follow People's Daily Online for an intimate look at the pandas' laid-back moments.
