Tourists visit Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan
Tourists visit Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in central China's Hunan Province, May 2, 2024.
Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, part of the Wulingyuan scenic area, is famed for its towering quartz sandstone pillars, and recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Fueled by China's revised visa-free policy and the surging "China Travel" trend, Zhangjiajie received over 1.83 million inbound tourists from more than 180 countries and regions in 2024. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)
Tourists visit Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 3, 2024.
In this aerial drone photo, tourists visit Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 5, 2025.
In this aerial drone photo, tourists visit Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 5, 2025.
In this aerial drone photo, tourists visit Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in central China's Hunan Province, April 11, 2024.
In this aerial drone photo, tourists visit Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 3, 2024.
Tourists take a sightseeing tram at Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 15, 2025.
Tourists from Thailand pose for a photo at Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 15, 2025.
Tourists visit Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 3, 2024.
Tourists from South Korea pose for a photo at Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 15, 2025.
