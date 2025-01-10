Tourists visit scenic spot noted for splendid building in Zhangjiajie, C China

Xinhua) 14:58, January 10, 2025

Tourists watch stage performance at a scenic spot noted for its splendid building in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Jan. 9, 2025. The stilted structure standing more than 100 meters tall has been a cultural landmark and attraction for night visit of Zhangjiajie, one of the World Natural Heritage sites in China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Tourists visit a scenic spot noted for its splendid building in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Jan. 9, 2025. The stilted structure standing more than 100 meters tall has been a cultural landmark and attraction for night visit of Zhangjiajie, one of the World Natural Heritage sites in China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This photo taken on Jan. 9, 2025 shows the night view of a scenic spot noted for its splendid building in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. The stilted structure standing more than 100 meters tall has been a cultural landmark and attraction for night visit of Zhangjiajie, one of the World Natural Heritage sites in China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

