View of traditional ancient dwellings in China's Hunan
An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows part of the Hu Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows part of the Hu Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
A villager works in a field outside the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, March 25, 2025. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 8, 2024 shows part of the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
A drone photo taken on Nov. 8, 2024 shows part of the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
Children have fun at the Hu Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, March 26, 2025. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
People visit the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, March 25, 2025. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows visitors walking at the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
A drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows a panoramic view of the Hu Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
A villager washes vegetable at the Hu Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, March 26, 2025. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
This photo taken on March 2, 2025 shows children flying kites outside the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)
A villager walks at the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, March 25, 2025. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
Villagers walk at a garden of the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, March 25, 2025. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows people visiting the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
A drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows a panoramic view of the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
A villager selects beans at the Hu Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, March 26, 2025. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows part of the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Changsha hospital introduces VR therapy to ease mental strain among infectious disease patients
- Huaihua emerges as major trade hub
- Tourists visit Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan
- Lantern Festival lights up Central China's Xinning county
- Tourists visit scenic spot noted for splendid building in Zhangjiajie, C China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.