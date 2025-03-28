View of traditional ancient dwellings in China's Hunan

Xinhua) 11:12, March 28, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows part of the Hu Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. Boasting a history of hundreds of years, the Zhou Family Courtyard and the Hu Family Courtyard, with their houses crisscrossing in a tightly structured and meticulously arranged layout, showcase a long history and rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese villages. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows part of the Hu Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

A villager works in a field outside the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, March 25, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 8, 2024 shows part of the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

A drone photo taken on Nov. 8, 2024 shows part of the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

Children have fun at the Hu Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, March 26, 2025.

People visit the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, March 25, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows visitors walking at the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

A drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows a panoramic view of the Hu Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

A villager washes vegetable at the Hu Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, March 26, 2025.

This photo taken on March 2, 2025 shows children flying kites outside the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

A villager walks at the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, March 25, 2025.

Villagers walk at a garden of the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, March 25, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows people visiting the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

A drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows a panoramic view of the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

A villager selects beans at the Hu Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, March 26, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows part of the Zhou Family Courtyard in Lingling District of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

