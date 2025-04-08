Racing dragon boats on the Miluo River, C China's Hunan

People's Daily Online) 13:28, April 08, 2025

Miluo, located in central China's Hunan Province, is renowned for being the origin of the Dragon Boat Festival and is often referred to as the "hometown of dragon boat races."

The city, stretching along the Miluo River, has harmoniously combined traditional practices with modern innovations, establishing dragon boat racing as a prominent aspect of local cultural and tourism initiatives.

