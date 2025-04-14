Typhoon-affected people embrace new life in China's Hunan

People work at an electronics factory in a resettlement site in Bamianshan Yao Village, Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

With the second batch of Xingning Township resettlement houses delivered, all the new houses built for the rainstorm affected people have been handed over in the four resettlement sites in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province.

In July 2024, rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi hit the city, affecting about 128,000 people and damaging 23,000 houses.

Local authorities have soon launched recovery projects to address housing needs and built four resettlement sites in Xingning Township, Zhoumensi Township, Bamianshan Yao Village and Huangcao Township respectively. A total of 886 new houses in the four sites have been completed and skills training and public welfare positions have been provided for the affected people to adapt to new lives.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows a resettlement site in Xingning Township, Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A woman works at a clothing factory in a resettlement site in Zhoumensi Township, Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

People chat at a resettlement site in Xingning Township, Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows a resettlement site in Bamianshan Yao Village, Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A resident adjusts a bathroom water heater at a resettlement site in Xingning Township, Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A carpenter works for a new host at a resettlement site in Zhoumensi Township, Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

