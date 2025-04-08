Home>>
Discover Yueyang Tower in C China's Hunan
(People's Daily Online) 13:33, April 08, 2025
Yueyang Tower, located in Yueyang city, central China's Hunan Province, is rich in history. Situated along the shores of Dongting Lake, its exquisite architecture stands beautifully against the expansive waters. Join People's Daily Online to get a closer look at the tower's unique charm.
