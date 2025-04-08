Discover Yueyang Tower in C China's Hunan

People's Daily Online) 13:33, April 08, 2025

Yueyang Tower, located in Yueyang city, central China's Hunan Province, is rich in history. Situated along the shores of Dongting Lake, its exquisite architecture stands beautifully against the expansive waters. Join People's Daily Online to get a closer look at the tower's unique charm.

