City Walk: Yueyang, a city of ancient words and living flavors

16:37, July 11, 2025 By Zhang Wenjie, Michael Kurtagh, Liu Ning, Cao Xinyue, Ebulayi ( People's Daily Online

"Be the first to worry for the world, and the last to rejoice."

These stirring words, penned by the renowned poet Fan Zhongyan in his masterpiece "Record of Yueyang Tower," have echoed through centuries of Chinese thought and literature.

The phrase was inspired by Yueyang Tower, an iconic structure overlooking Dongting Lake in the city of Yueyang, central China's Hunan Province. Perched beside the vast, misty waters, the tower has stirred the imaginations of poets, scholars, and travelers for over a thousand years. Climb its storied steps and gaze out over the lake and you'll understand why generations have felt compelled to write about the experience.

But Yueyang is more than just a place of poetry and history. Nestled in a land famed for "fish and rice," the city enjoys abundant natural resources that feed its thriving food culture. Here, fragrant and spicy Hunan flavors transform every meal into a celebration, especially the fresh, flavorful fish dishes that are a local specialty.

And it's not just about fish. As a key inland shipping hub, Yueyang has long welcomed people from across China, bringing with them a variety of regional cuisines. Today, it's one of the best places in Hunan to enjoy BBQ skewers hailing from the country's northwest.

From ancient heritage to mouth-watering street food, Yueyang is a vivid window into China's living traditions. Follow People's Daily Online reporter Michael as he visits Yueyang, a city where history meets modern vitality.

(Zhang Shuojing, as an intern, also contributed to this article.)

