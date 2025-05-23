Home>>
Yueyang Doupi: Clam shells unlock intangible heritage aroma
By Cao Xinyue, Michael Kurtagh, Sheng Chuyi (People's Daily Online) 15:11, May 23, 2025
The Yueyanglou district in Yueyang city, central China's Hunan Province, is located on Dongting Lake and is home to a traditional snack called Doupi, a special Chinese pancake that is the perfect breakfast. In 2022, the craftsmanship behind Yueyang Doupi was recognized as a municipal-level intangible cultural heritage. With its crispy outer layer and rich flavors, Doupi is a delightful treat that offers a bite full of aroma and flavor. Just one serving is enough to start the day full of energy for the people of Yueyang.
(Zhang Heyun and He Jiali, as interns, also contributed to this video.)
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.