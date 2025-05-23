Yueyang Doupi: Clam shells unlock intangible heritage aroma

The Yueyanglou district in Yueyang city, central China's Hunan Province, is located on Dongting Lake and is home to a traditional snack called Doupi, a special Chinese pancake that is the perfect breakfast. In 2022, the craftsmanship behind Yueyang Doupi was recognized as a municipal-level intangible cultural heritage. With its crispy outer layer and rich flavors, Doupi is a delightful treat that offers a bite full of aroma and flavor. Just one serving is enough to start the day full of energy for the people of Yueyang.

(Zhang Heyun and He Jiali, as interns, also contributed to this video.)

