China's Wu breaks men's triple jump Asian record

QUZHOU, China, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Wu Ruiting broke the 16-year-old men's triple jump Asian record by nine centimeters with a winning mark of 17.68 meters at the 2025 Chinese Athletics Championships on Monday in Quzhou, Zhejiang province.

The 29-year-old from Guangdong leapt 17.41 meters in the second round to take the lead, then extended it to 17.68 with his fourth attempt, surpassing the previous record of 17.59 set by fellow Chinese Li Yanxi at the 2009 Chinese National Games.

Zhu Yaming of Liaoning, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, placed second with 17.37, followed by Shandong's Ma Yinglong at 16.77.

"I have been targeting the Asian record for more than ten years. Today, I finally made it," said an emotional Wu, who burst into tears after the competition.

Wu's previous personal best was 17.47 in 2019. But injuries and technical changes in recent years had led to a decline in form, and his last jump over 17 meters came in 2021.

The new Asian record moves Wu to second on this season's world list, behind Italy's Andy Diaz Hernandez, who won the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing in March with 17.80.

