Trending in China | Oroqen birch bark craftsmanship
(People's Daily App) 14:21, September 05, 2025
Birch bark craftsmanship is a traditional art of the Oroqen, a nomadic hunting ethnic minority in North China, which uses birch bark as material and involves tanning, tailoring and sewing techniques. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage since 2006, Oroqen birch bark artifacts seamlessly blend cultural identity with practical use, earning them a place as a cherished national treasure.
