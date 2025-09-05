Trending in China | Oroqen birch bark craftsmanship

(People's Daily App) 14:21, September 05, 2025

Birch bark craftsmanship is a traditional art of the Oroqen, a nomadic hunting ethnic minority in North China, which uses birch bark as material and involves tanning, tailoring and sewing techniques. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage since 2006, Oroqen birch bark artifacts seamlessly blend cultural identity with practical use, earning them a place as a cherished national treasure.

(Compiled by Cao Siyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)