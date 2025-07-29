Languages

Master craftsman's innovative tile-laying technique

(People's Daily App) 15:29, July 29, 2025

Ever seen tile-laying done like this? When faced with tricky, irregular shapes, most tilers struggle – but this craftsman uses paper instead of traditional measuring tools, dramatically boosting work efficiency and precision!

