Master craftsman's innovative tile-laying technique
(People's Daily App) 15:29, July 29, 2025
Ever seen tile-laying done like this? When faced with tricky, irregular shapes, most tilers struggle – but this craftsman uses paper instead of traditional measuring tools, dramatically boosting work efficiency and precision!
