Home>>
Trending in China | Bone and wood inlay
(People's Daily App) 15:23, June 24, 2025
Bone and wood inlay originated during the Sui and Tang dynasties (581–907) and represents a thousand-year-old traditional craft. This art form uses wood as the base and bone as the decorative element, skillfully combining the two through carving and inlaying techniques to create an exquisite artistic effect.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chic meets heritage -- luxuries tap into China's traditional crafts to capture evolving market
- Young embroiderer injects new vitality into traditional craft
- Feature: Keeping China's centuries-old paper-making craft alive
- In pics: Inheritor of Liangping New Year Woodblock Prints in SW China's Chongqing
- A glimpse of colored glaze crafts in Boshan, E China's Shandong
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.