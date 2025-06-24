Trending in China | Bone and wood inlay

(People's Daily App) 15:23, June 24, 2025

Bone and wood inlay originated during the Sui and Tang dynasties (581–907) and represents a thousand-year-old traditional craft. This art form uses wood as the base and bone as the decorative element, skillfully combining the two through carving and inlaying techniques to create an exquisite artistic effect.

