In pics: Inheritor of Liangping New Year Woodblock Prints in SW China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:50, January 26, 2025

Xu Jiahui carves woodblock at his studio in Pingjin Town in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

With the Spring Festival around the corner, Xu Jiahui, the representative inheritor of Liangping New Year Woodblock Prints, has been pretty busy as demand for his works is surging. For lots of Chinese people, traditional New Year Woodblock Prints are still considered auspicious to display during the Lunar New Year.

The craft of Liangping New Year Woodblock Prints was listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2006.

In an effort to introduce this ancient art to a wider, especially younger audience, Xu has been trying hard to add innovative elements to his work. He is also keen to give lectures in colleges and universities, as well as take part in various exhibition and promotion activities, in a hope to give more people a chance to know this old craft.

"Intangible cultural heritage needs to be inherited and developed. I hope more young people can join us in the future, so as to bring a more fashionable look to the time-honored Liangping New Year Woodblock Prints," said Xu.

Xu Jiahui makes New Year woodblock prints at his studio in Pingjin Town in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

College students watch Xu Jiahui (3rd R) making Liangping New Year Woodblock Prints in Pingjin Town in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A tourist displays a Liangping New Year woodblock print she made at a New Year intangible cultural heritage fair in Yuzhong District of southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Xu Jiahui carves woodblock at his studio in Pingjin Town in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Xu Jiahui (R) instructs a student in woodblock carving at his studio in Pingjin Town in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Xu Jiahui checks a New Year woodblock print at his studio in Pingjin Town in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Xu Jiahui (R) instructs a tourist how to make a Liangping New Year woodblock print at a New Year intangible cultural heritage fair in Yuzhong District of southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

