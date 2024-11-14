Traditional oilcloth umbrella-making craftsmanship inherited in E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 08:44, November 14, 2024

Zheng Guomin, a provincial-level inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, makes oilcloth umbrella at Guomin Oilcloth Umbrella Plant in Gufeng Village of Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 13, 2024. The umbrella, made of oiled cloth and bamboo frame, is a traditional Chinese handicraft. The oilcloth umbrella-making craftsmanship with 12 procedures is a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Cao Li)

A worker makes ribs for an oilcloth umbrella in Gufeng Village of Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 13, 2024. The umbrella, made of oiled cloth and bamboo frame, is a traditional Chinese handicraft. The oilcloth umbrella-making craftsmanship with 12 procedures is a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Cao Li)

A worker airs oilcloth umbrellas in Gufeng Village of Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 13, 2024. The umbrella, made of oiled cloth and bamboo frame, is a traditional Chinese handicraft. The oilcloth umbrella-making craftsmanship with 12 procedures is a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Cao Li)

Zheng Guomin, a provincial-level inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, checks an oilcloth umbrella at Guomin Oilcloth Umbrella Plant in Gufeng Village of Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 13, 2024. The umbrella, made of oiled cloth and bamboo frame, is a traditional Chinese handicraft. The oilcloth umbrella-making craftsmanship with 12 procedures is a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Cao Li)

Zheng Guomin, a provincial-level inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, introduces techniques of making oilcloth umbrella to visiting students at Guomin Oilcloth Umbrella Plant in Gufeng Village of Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 13, 2024. The umbrella, made of oiled cloth and bamboo frame, is a traditional Chinese handicraft. The oilcloth umbrella-making craftsmanship with 12 procedures is a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Cao Li)

A worker makes an oilcloth umbrella in Gufeng Village of Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 13, 2024. The umbrella, made of oiled cloth and bamboo frame, is a traditional Chinese handicraft. The oilcloth umbrella-making craftsmanship with 12 procedures is a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Cao Li)

