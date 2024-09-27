Home>>
Trending in China | Priceless heritage of Huzhou writing brushes
(People's Daily App) 14:28, September 27, 2024
Huzhou writing brushes are essential to China's "Four Treasures of Study." Renowned for their exquisite craftsmanship and rich history, each brush is crafted meticulously from the finest wool. These brushes embody centuries of cultural legacy and artistry, standing as a testament to the enduring spirit of Chinese calligraphy.
