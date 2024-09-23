Pic story: inheritor of Wuyuan wood carving in E China

The "Three Carvings in Wuyuan" include carvings on stones, bricks and wood, with wood carving being the most representative. Boasting a history of over 1,000 years, the carving craft was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

The Wuyuan wood carving focuses on depicting components of Huizhou-style architecture such as beams and window frames. Various techniques are employed to create exquisite images of auspicious Chinese patterns, reflecting the developing aesthetic appreciation and people's longing for a beautiful life.

Yu Youhong, an inheritor of the craft, is also committed to protecting and restoring ancient buildings in his hometown. Currently, Yu and his apprentices have restored the wood carvings of more than 100 ancient buildings built in the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911).

