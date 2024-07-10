Sculptor turns motorcycle into 'wood chopper'

(People's Daily App) 16:34, July 10, 2024

Using leftover scraps and gnarly stumps, a wood sculptor in Jianchuan county, Yunnan Province transformed his motorcycle into a rolling piece of art that combines the rugged beauty of nature with the thrill of the open road.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)