Sculptor turns motorcycle into 'wood chopper'
(People's Daily App) 16:34, July 10, 2024
Using leftover scraps and gnarly stumps, a wood sculptor in Jianchuan county, Yunnan Province transformed his motorcycle into a rolling piece of art that combines the rugged beauty of nature with the thrill of the open road.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
