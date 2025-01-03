Home>>
Trending in China | The brilliant art of lanterns
(People's Daily App) 14:14, January 03, 2025
From shopping streets to traditional festivals, lanterns create joyful atmosphere. A bright spot in Chinese culture for millennia, lanterns are celebrated for their intricate designs and rich symbolic meanings. Beyond their practical use for lighting, they also embody deep-rooted traditions and feelings. Watch this video to discover how a lantern is made!
(Source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Chen Binghong and Li Yuanxin)
