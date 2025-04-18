Young embroiderer injects new vitality into traditional craft

Xinhua) 10:11, April 18, 2025

Xiao Yao works at her workshop in Lizigang Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province, April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Taoyuan Embroidery is a traditional craft with distinct local characteristics from Taoyuan County. Its origins can be traced back to the Xia (2070-1600 B.C.) and Shang (1600 BC-1046 BC) dynasties. Known for its vibrant colors and bold designs, Taoyuan Embroidery was listed as a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage in 2021.

Xiao Yao, 26, is an inheritor of Taoyuan Embroidery. In 2020, after graduating from Hunan Arts and Crafts Vocational College, Xiao returned to her hometown of Lizigang Village in Taoyuan County and founded "Qihui embroidery workshop" with the support of her family.

Since its establishment, Xiao's embroidery workshop has held activities such as intangible cultural heritage school promotion and embroidery exhibitions. These efforts have brought more public attention to Taoyuan Embroidery.

Xiao has organized free embroidery training sessions for villagers, offering skill education and job opportunities to local people. She has also designed earrings, brooches, necklaces, and daily-use items, introducing this traditional craft to the public and injecting new vitality into the craft.

Xiao Yao (R) introduces a foldable mirror with elements of Taoyuan Embroidery at her workshop in Lizigang Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province, April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Xiao Yao (3rd R) introduces embroidery skill to students at a middle school in Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Xiao Yao (2nd R) teaches embroidery skill to villagers at her workshop in Lizigang Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Xiao Yao (C) introduces embroidery works to tourists at her workshop in Lizigang Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province, April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Xiao Yao makes Taoyuan Embroidery works at her workshop in Lizigang Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province, April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Xiao Yao promotes Taoyuan Embroidery via live-streaming at her workshop in Lizigang Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Xiao Yao compiles a stitch manual of Taoyuan Embroidery at her workshop in Lizigang Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Xiao Yao makes Taoyuan Embroidery works at her workshop in Lizigang Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province, April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Xiao Yao (back) discusses embroidery skill with colleagues at her workshop in Lizigang Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Xiao Yao works at her workshop in Lizigang Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province, April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)