Trending in China | Guangdong embroidery: 'The Flower of Lingnan'
(People's Daily App) 16:02, February 26, 2025
Guangdong embroidery, also known as Yue or Cantonese embroidery, boasts a rich history of over 1,000 years and represents the diverse folk embroidery styles of Guangdong Province. Celebrated as one of the "four major regional styles" of Chinese embroidery—alongside Su, Xiang, and Shu embroidery—it showcases the artistry and cultural heritage of the Lingnan region, earning it the poetic nickname "The Flower of Lingnan." In 2006, Guangdong embroidery was officially inscribed on the national-level intangible cultural heritage list.
