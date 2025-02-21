Mainland branches of HK, Macao banks to offer foreign currency bank card services

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- The National Financial Regulatory Administration on Thursday authorized mainland branches of Hong Kong and Macao banks to offer foreign currency bank card services.

The bank branches are also permitted to provide RMB card services for clients other than citizens of the mainland.

These policies will take effect on March 1.

The move aims to promote high-standard opening-up, boost financial support for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, deepen financial cooperation between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macao, and improve the quality and efficiency of financial services provided by the mainland branches of Hong Kong and Macao banks.

