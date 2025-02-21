Home>>
Mainland branches of HK, Macao banks to offer foreign currency bank card services
(Xinhua) 09:39, February 21, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- The National Financial Regulatory Administration on Thursday authorized mainland branches of Hong Kong and Macao banks to offer foreign currency bank card services.
The bank branches are also permitted to provide RMB card services for clients other than citizens of the mainland.
These policies will take effect on March 1.
The move aims to promote high-standard opening-up, boost financial support for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, deepen financial cooperation between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macao, and improve the quality and efficiency of financial services provided by the mainland branches of Hong Kong and Macao banks.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- US tourists embark on first-ever themed trip to China’s Greater Bay Area
- U.S. tourists begins first-ever themed tour to China's Greater Bay Area
- Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees record daily passenger trips
- Hong Kong and Guangdong see tourism boom during Spring Festival as policies boost connectivity
- Vibrant scenes from ancient water flower markets
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.