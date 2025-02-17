U.S. tourists begins first-ever themed tour to China's Greater Bay Area

Xinhua) 14:01, February 17, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- A group of U.S. tourists departed on Sunday on a first-ever themed trip to China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Designed to offer American tourists an immersive experience of a technologically advanced, safe, open and vibrant China, the tour to Beijing, Macao, Hong Kong and Shenzhen was the first GBA-themed trip organized by the China National Tourist Office and the U.S. Tour Operators Association.

Byron Lorenz, one of the travelers, told Xinhua that this was his first visit to China. "We're going to four different places in China. I am looking forward to enjoying the Chinese culture, exploring local tours, and doing some shopping."

He believes that traveling in person, rather than relying on books or videos, provides a deeper understanding of the culture and environment. "It definitely allows you to understand the culture more."

In December last year, China announced a significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy, extending the permitted stay for eligible foreign travelers from the original 72 and 144 hours to 240 hours, or 10 days.

Following the first GBA tour from Los Angeles, more travel routes to China will be organized in collaboration with American travel agencies, according to Air China North America.

