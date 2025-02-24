Home>>
Lifelike butterflies in Suzhou embroidery
(People's Daily App) 13:23, February 24, 2025
Experience the beauty of Suzhou embroidery, an ancient Chinese art form that showcases intricate designs featuring various elements. Each stitch captures the elegance and movement of these delicate motifs, making the butterflies appear so lifelike that they seem ready to come alive at any moment.
(Compiled by Di Chenjing)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
