Xianyou County in SE China's Fujian promotes urpgrading of traditional art and crafts industry

Xinhua) 15:09, August 19, 2025

Students experience traditional Chinese handicraft at Sanfu art gallery in Xianyou County, Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 18, 2025. In recent years, Xianyou County has promoted the upgrading and transformation of traditional art and crafts industry, establishing four major product categories which include high-end collections, fine home decoration, new Chinese-style light luxury, and cultural and creative small items. It has also accelerated its overseas market layout through e-commerce live-streaming. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

Workers carve handicrafts at Fujian Sanfu Classical Furniture Co., Ltd. in Xianyou County, Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows a piece of wooden handicraft at Fujian Sanfu Classical Furniture Co., Ltd. in Xianyou County, Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

A visitor tries on a wooden bracelet at the exhibition area of cultural and creative products in Fujian Sanfu Classical Furniture Co., Ltd. in Xianyou County, Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

A worker carves handicrafts at Fujian Sanfu Classical Furniture Co., Ltd. in Xianyou County, Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

A host introduces products through live-streaming at Sanfu art gallery in Xianyou County, Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

